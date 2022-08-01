John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria-starrer Ek Villain Returns is balanced at the box office after decent weekend. The action-thriller was earlier released in theatres on July 29. The movie has collected Rs 23.54 crore after Day 3. Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 14.52 Crore.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#EkVillainReturns shows an upward trend on Day 3, thus clocking a decent weekend... Mass pockets driving its biz... Mon - Thu biz crucial, the trend will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr. Total: ₹ 23.54 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/u7hOH8QbO3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2022

