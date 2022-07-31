Ek Villain Returns hit the screens on July 29. Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead, the film continues to show decent performance in terms of box office collection. The total collection of Mohit Suri’s directorial stands at Rs 14.52 crore. Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's Film Is an Inferior Sequel to a Crummy Remake.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection

#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2... Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets... All eyes on Day 3... Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/eX8jclhsPJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2022

