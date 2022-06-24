Ezra Miller is allegedly housing a young mother and her three kids at a Vermont farm according to reports. The news also reads that footage from the scene shows at least eight assault weapons scattered in the living room and an infant allegedly putting a gun in his mouth. Ezra Miller Accused By a Mother and Her 12-Year-Old Child For Showing Inappropriate Behaviour, Actor Receives Temporary Harassment Prevention Order.

Check It Out:

Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children & their mother at a farm, where living conditions are unsafe for children. Sources say there are unattended guns strewn around the home & that a one-year-old put a loose bullet in her mouth. 🔗:https://t.co/0DCJojFi42 pic.twitter.com/BlPmdM89GC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)