Ezra Miller is currently on the run, but that hasn't stopped them from getting into more trouble. The Flash actor has reportedly been accused of showcasing inappropriate behaviour towards a 12-year-old child. The mother of the child when confronting Miller about it, described them showing a gun and threatening her with it. The actor has received a temporary harassment prevention order. Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Series Of Memes Mocking Court’s Attempt To Find The Flash Star.

Check Out The Source Below:

A mother and her 12-year-old child have been granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller after they allegedly threatened their family and showed inappropriate behaviour towards the child. (Source: https://t.co/EHVWDvkmBI) pic.twitter.com/zgVycZ4FCK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2022

