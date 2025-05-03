Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are the latest to have their Instagram accounts blocked in India, following a legal order. Users see the message: “Account not available in India.” The digital blackout follows the Pahalgam terror attack and growing India-Pakistan tensions. Fawad Khan’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, has also been suspended ahead of its May 9 release. Other Pakistani artists like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar have faced similar restrictions. This crackdown aligns with earlier bans on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading anti-India content. Pakistan Cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram Accounts Banned in India Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Pakistani Celebrities Vanish from Instagram in India Amid Rising Tensions

