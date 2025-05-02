Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram accounts have been banned in India, days after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident, on April 22, saw terrorists gun down 26 tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks and after that, the Government of India announced a slew of measures against Pakistan. Earlier, several Pakistani YouTube channels were banned by the Indian government and it included those of popular cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali among others. The ban followed on Instagram as well as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's accounts not being accessible anymore in India. Pakistan's Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account has also been banned in India. Pakistan Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Account Blocked in India Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram Accounts Banned in India

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan banned in India 🚬🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrI3j3mtyI — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) May 2, 2025

Screenshot of Babar Azam's Instagram Account

Source: Instagram

Screenshot of Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram Account

Source: Instagram

