BLACKPINK recently won the award for Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 and have broken a new record! They have now become the only female band to win the award in the history of MAMA. The rest of the winners' list comprised of male artists. BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' is the 1st K-Pop Girl Group Song to Spend 3 Weeks in Top 40 of UK Official Singles Chart.

View Tweet Here:

For the first time in #MAMA history only one female artist has won in the category of Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10. pic.twitter.com/ckxEu3AK2N — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)