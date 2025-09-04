Giorgio Armani, legendary fashion designer and founder of the luxury fashion brand Armani, has died at the age of 91 on Thursday (September 4). He breathed his last at his home in Milan, Italy. The saddening news of his passing was confirmed by his fashion house on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the legendary fashion icon, they wrote, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects." ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38, Cousin Subodh Bhave Remembers Her as a Fighter (View Post).

Celebrated Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani No More

