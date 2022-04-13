Hailey Baldwin gave it back to social media users via TikTok video who claimed that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on the rocks. Hailey reacted to the rumours and said, "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That's my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please." Hailey Baldwin Pens an Aww-Dorable Message for Hubby Justin Bieber On His 28th Birthday (View Post).

Watch Video:

Hailey Bieber tells haters to leave her alone in new TikTok: “Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything… Be miserable somewhere else.” pic.twitter.com/BFzG5vr2qb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2022

