Wifey Hailey Baldwin has the cutest message for hubby Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday. As the actress-model took to her Instagram and called the singer 'the most beautiful part' of her life in a sweet post. Along with it, she also shared a series of best clicks of the duo together. Aww-dorable! Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)