Today the online world was taken for quite a spin as Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was accused to be cheating on his pregnant wife. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared DMs and videos where it showcased that Levine was cheating on his wife with her and that the duo had been in a secret affair a year back. Levine, who had just announced that he is having a third child with his wife, has surely sent the online world into a rift as many are unimpressed by his behaviour. Here are some of the reactions we found from Twitter. Sumner Stroh Claims Adam Levine Cheated on Wife Behati Prinsloo with Her; Instagram Model Shares Screenshots of Instagram DMs of Maroon 5 Singer via TikTok Video.

Watch the Video Posted by Sumner Stroh:

Instagram model says she had an affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Stroh shares screenshots of Levine asking if he could name his unborn third child with supermodel Behati Prinsloo after her. pic.twitter.com/glsXHgAfKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2022

"Hell is Too Kind For This Man..."

not only did adam levine have an affair but he tried to name the baby he’s having with his WIFE after the MISTRESS??? hell is too kind for this man — rhae royce (@kdr1897) September 19, 2022

"Trash Men are Trash Men..."

I wanna know where Adam Levine gets his audacity from. Cheating on your pregnant wife? The woman you’ve been with for a decade? The woman that has carried 3 of your children now? The Victoria’s secret model? For some Instagram trash? Trash men are trash men. End of story. — Brooke Uliana (@the1_brookester) September 19, 2022

"Need a Minute..."

today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS model then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd child and 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistress hold on I need a minute pic.twitter.com/ewNtlo3WLT — juls 🌹 (@liljulsie) September 19, 2022

"Relevant..."

remember when Adam Levine played the lead in Maroon 5’s music video for She Will be Loved where he cheats on his gf with her mom just felt relevant today pic.twitter.com/ea93nPys69 — Trina Watters (@trinawatters) September 19, 2022

"Doja Cat Preached..."

Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira and now Adam Levine cheated on Behati Prinsloo. Doja Cat preached when she said that men ain't shit. pic.twitter.com/BNJvRjH7Dh — dizigirl (@dizideee) September 19, 2022

