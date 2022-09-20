Today the online world was taken for quite a spin as Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was accused to be cheating on his pregnant wife. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared DMs and videos where it showcased that Levine was cheating on his wife with her and that the duo had been in a secret affair a year back. Levine, who had just announced that he is having a third child with his wife, has surely sent the online world into a rift as many are unimpressed by his behaviour. Here are some of the reactions we found from Twitter. Sumner Stroh Claims Adam Levine Cheated on Wife Behati Prinsloo with Her; Instagram Model Shares Screenshots of Instagram DMs of Maroon 5 Singer via TikTok Video.

Watch the Video Posted by Sumner Stroh:

"Hell is Too Kind For This Man..."

"Trash Men are Trash Men..."

"Need a Minute..."

"Relevant..."

"Doja Cat Preached..."

