Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine had recently shared that they are expecting third child together. Now here is the shocking news for all fans of the Maroon 5 singer. Instagram model Sumner Stroh has claimed that she had an affair with Adam for about a year and the duo stopped talking for a ‘period of months’. Via TikTok video Sumner shared screenshots of Instagram DMs sent by Adam to her in which he asked if he could name his unborn child as Sumner. Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child Together!

Sumner Stroh On Having Affair With Adam Levine

Instagram model says she had an affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Stroh shares screenshots of Levine asking if he could name his unborn third child with supermodel Behati Prinsloo after her. pic.twitter.com/glsXHgAfKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2022

