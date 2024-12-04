Pop band Maroon 5's maiden concert in India, held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Tuesday (December 3), was marked by a heartwarming moment. Frontman Adam Levine, ever the crowd-pleaser, invited a visibly emotional fan named "Suman" onto the stage. A video of the encounter has since gone viral, showing the fan approaching Levine, overwhelmed with joy as she presented him with a bouquet of flowers. Touched by her admiration, she expressed how the band's music had been a significant part of her life journey. Levine, moved by her heartfelt words, reciprocated with a warm embrace and also dedicated a song to her, leaving the audience cheering this emotional exchange. Maroon 5 India Concert: Adam Levine-Led American Band Arrives in Mumbai Ahead of Debut Performance (Watch Video).

Adam Levine Meets His Indian Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow.Live (@bookmyshow.live)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)