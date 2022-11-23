Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child together. The latter dropped a series of pictures on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. From being dressed up in casual, comfy outfit to sexy lingerie, the third time mom-to-be opted for no maternity wear for the photoshoot. Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child Together!

Behati Prinsloo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo)

Flaunting Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo)

Celebrating Baby #3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)