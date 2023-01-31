Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their new kid together. While no information about the baby has been disclosed as of now, this is the couple's third child as they share two daughters together. This comes just a few months after the Maroon 5 singer was embroiled in a controversy where he was accused of cheating on Behati with several other women. Adam Levine Accused of Cheating on Wife With Model Sumner Stroh; Netizens Disappointed With Maroon 5 Singer.

Check Out the Tweet:

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together pic.twitter.com/ONAyuEoXW8 — People (@people) January 31, 2023

