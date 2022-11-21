Chris Brown was a no-show at the recently concluded 50th American Music Awards, after his tribute to late Michael Jackson was cancelled. The controversial singer won the Favourite Male R&B Artist, and Kelly Rowland, who presented the award, accepted it on his behalf. As she was speaking, some of the audience members booed over Brown's win and were passing snide remarks, when Rowland shut them down by saying "Excuse me... chill out." She then continued her speech thanking the musician for his music and praising him a performer, and once she was done, she blew a kiss towards the offending section of the audience. AMAs 2022 Winners: Taylor Swift Takes Home Six Trophies; Harry Styles and BTS Win Big - Check Out the Full List Here!

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

