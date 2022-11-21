Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year. The "Style" singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win. As per a report by Variety, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony. The "Ojitos lindos" singer was followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each. British musicians Adele and Harry Styles bagged five nods each. Taylor Swift Wins Maximum Honours at the American Music Awards 2022; Takes Home Six Awards Including ‘Artist of the Year’.
This year, new categories were introduced to the awarding list of the show, according to a report by Variety. Favourite afrobeats artist, K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album were the latest additions. Apart from these, two categories which were discontinued, reappeared this year. These were the Favourite touring artist and soundtrack categories.
According to a report by Variety, 17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award. Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth took to stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits. Known for her acrobatic performances, pop singer Pink performed a heart-warming tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John.
She sang her famous song "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the uber-successful musical film "Grease". Check out full winners list below. AMAs 2022 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS Win Big at the American Music Awards!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron (WINNER)
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix” (WINNER)
Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles (WINNER)
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele “30”
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future “I Never Liked You”
Gunna “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (WINNER)
Lil Durk “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U” (WINNER)
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown (WINNER)
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé “Renaissance” (WINNER)
Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “Break My Soul”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta (WINNER)
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti” (WINNER)
Farruko “La 167”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
ROSALÍA “Motomami”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”
Karol G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER)
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost “Impera” (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann (WINNER)
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello (WINNER)
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Elvis” (WINNER)
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid (WINNER)
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Blackpink
BTS (WINNER)
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
As per Variety, the AMAs 2022 were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The host of the event was American TV personality, Wayne Brady.