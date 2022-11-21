Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year. The "Style" singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win. As per a report by Variety, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony. The "Ojitos lindos" singer was followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each. British musicians Adele and Harry Styles bagged five nods each. Taylor Swift Wins Maximum Honours at the American Music Awards 2022; Takes Home Six Awards Including ‘Artist of the Year’.

This year, new categories were introduced to the awarding list of the show, according to a report by Variety. Favourite afrobeats artist, K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album were the latest additions. Apart from these, two categories which were discontinued, reappeared this year. These were the Favourite touring artist and soundtrack categories.

According to a report by Variety, 17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award. Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth took to stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits. Known for her acrobatic performances, pop singer Pink performed a heart-warming tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John.

She sang her famous song "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the uber-successful musical film "Grease". Check out full winners list below. AMAs 2022 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS Win Big at the American Music Awards!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP Dan + Shay (WINNER) Lady A Old Dominion Parmalee Zac Brown Band FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones” Luke Combs “Growin’ Up” Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album” Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER) Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album” FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave” Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t” Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You” Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt” Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER) FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Drake Future Kendrick Lamar (WINNER) Lil Baby Lil Durk FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Cardi B GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj (WINNER) FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM Future “I Never Liked You” Gunna “DS4EVER” Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (WINNER) Lil Durk “7220” Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0” FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U” (WINNER) Jack Harlow “First Class” Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Latto “Big Energy” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby” FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST Brent Faiyaz Chris Brown (WINNER) GIVĒON Lucky Daye The Weeknd FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST Beyoncé (WINNER) Doja Cat Muni Long Summer Walker SZA FAVORITE R&B ALBUM Beyoncé “Renaissance” (WINNER) Drake “Honestly, Nevermind” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic” Summer Walker “Still Over It” The Weeknd “Dawn FM” FAVORITE R&B SONG Beyoncé “Break My Soul” Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window” SZA “I Hate U” Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence” FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST Bad Bunny (WINNER) Farruko J Balvin Jhayco Rauw Alejandro FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST Anitta (WINNER) Becky G Kali Uchis Karol G ROSALÍA FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado Grupo Firme Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER) FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti” (WINNER) Farruko “La 167” J Balvin “JOSE” Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa” ROSALÍA “Motomami” FAVORITE LATIN SONG Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito” Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII” Karol G “PROVENZA” Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti” Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER) FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER) Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers The Lumineers FAVORITE ROCK SONG Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young” Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy” Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER) Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer” FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM Coldplay “Music of the Spheres” Ghost “Impera” (WINNER) Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1” Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout” Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love” FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST Anne Wilson for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER) Katy Nichole Matthew West Phil Wickham FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST CeCe Winans DOE E. Dewey Smith Maverick City Music Tamela Mann (WINNER) FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST Diplo Marshmello (WINNER) Swedish House Mafia The Chainsmokers Tiësto FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK “Elvis” (WINNER) “Encanto” “Sing 2” “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4” “Top Gun: Maverick” FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST Burna Boy CKay Fireboy DML Tems Wizkid (WINNER) FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST Blackpink BTS (WINNER) Seventeen Tomorrow X Together Twice

As per Variety, the AMAs 2022 were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The host of the event was American TV personality, Wayne Brady.