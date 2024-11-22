Kai Cenat’s second subathon, Mafiathon 2, is off to a spectacular start. The streamer is breaking several records and bringing his fans unforgettable moments along the way. Kai’s subathon has already featured collaborations with big names like John Cena for the subathon announcement, Kim Kardashian for the trailer, a meet with Snoop Dogg, a surprise appearance from Benny Blanco, and performances by several artists. Now, he is taking things to the next level with an exciting announcement. In his latest post, Kai announces that Chris Brown will be joining Mafiathon 2 tonight at 10 PM EST. The highly anticipated collaboration is set to break the internet. The announcement has left both fans of Kai and Chris excited as they count down to the big moment! Robot Brushes Kai Cenat's Teeth Viral Video: Streamer’s USD 24K Robot Serves As Personal Assistant on Kai Cenat 'Mafiathon 2' Stream (Watch).

Kai Announces Collaboration With Chris Brown for Mafiathon 2

KAI X CHRIS BROWN 10 EST BE THERE ASAP❗️🤯 pic.twitter.com/symhdrw0fy — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) November 22, 2024

Chris Brown to Join Mafiathon 2

Kai Cenat announces that Chris Brown will be pulling up to the Mafiathon tonight @ 10pm est🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/CriY6Ghy5T — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 22, 2024

