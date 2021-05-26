Amazon has bought MGM in a blockbuster deal. This helps the movie streaming giant acquire premium franchises like James Bond, Creed, Rocky and others. The deal, which is still waiting for regulatory approval, is valued the studio at $8.45 billion.

