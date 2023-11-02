Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, who is also a refugee advocate, has reacted to the bombing on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp. Over 190 have been killed in two days of airstrikes and more than a hundred have been trapped beneath the rubble. Angelina has condemned Israel’s bombing in a strongly-worded statement. She writes, “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee.” The actress further mentioned, “40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered.” Angelina concluded her statement citing, “By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.” Israel-Hamas War: Gaza's Communications Cut Again for Hours, As Dozens of Foreigners and Wounded Prepare to Exit.

Angelina Jolie On Attack On Jabalia Refugee Camp

