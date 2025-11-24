Five people, including two commandos and three attackers, were killed, and several others were injured on Monday morning, November 24, after gunmen and suicide bombers targeted the Frontier Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan's Peshawar. Meanwhile, at least six people were injured. The suicide bombings have triggered an extensive security operation. The assault began with two blasts at the main gate of the paramilitary building, police said, before armed men pushed into the compound and exchanged fire with security personnel. The attack occurred at around 8 am. Pakistan Suicide Blast: At Least 12 Killed, 21 Injured After Massive Explosion Outside Court Building in Islamabad (Watch Videos).

Pakistan Rocked by Twin Suicide Bombings

#BREAKING: Peshawar suicide bombing captured on CCTV. 5 Pakistani FC personnel killed till now and 6 others injured. Two suicide explosions heard and sporadic gunfire inside Pakistani FC Headquarters. No group has claimed responsibility till now. https://t.co/CKyagyyriJ pic.twitter.com/lkwcO04Vpb — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

