For those who are highly anticipating the next trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, here's when you can expect it to drop! The trailer itself is reportedly set to premiere on Januray 9, 2023, during the National College Football Championship game. Taking place at 07:30pm ET, you can expect the trailer to drop around sometime then. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Trailer: Marvel Releases the 'Ant-Size' Promo For Paul Rudd's Upcoming Superhero Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

NEW: The next trailer for 2023’s first big blockbuster, #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania, will debut on January 9th during the National College Football Championship game. Phase 5! Game on! pic.twitter.com/Ff3YGR8q8f — Fandango (@Fandango) January 1, 2023

