In the classic Ant-Man series fashion, Marvel Studios has gone ahead and released the "Ant-Size" version of first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Basically the same trailer, but extremely small. Starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Trailer: Jonathan Majors' Kang Asks Scott Lang For Help in this First Look at Paul Rudd's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Ant-Sized Trailer:

