The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, and it looks like Jonathan Majors' Kang requires some help from our hero. Set to the tune of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, the trailer also offers us our first look at returning characters and as well as Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. Also starring Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly and more, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania directed by Peyton Reed releases on February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania: Leaked Pic of Injured Scott Lang Leaves Marvel Fans Worried About Fate of Paul Rudd's Superhero.

Watch the Trailer:

