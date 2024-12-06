Several Bollywood stars attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, which began on 5 December in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official site of the festival shared that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will be joining the gala's fourth edition through its 'In Conversation' segment. Apart from Shraddha, Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Renner and Brandan Frazer will also be guests at the gala, sharing insights about films, their experiences, and more. Kareena Kapoor Dazzles in a Dreamy Purple Gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival Opening, Actress Radiates Elegance in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures).

Shraddha Kapoor

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas

Jeremy Renner

Brendan Fraser

Eva Longoria

