Michael Douglas has expressed his heartfelt concern for the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles, sharing a personal message on social media. The veteran actor conveyed his prayers for the safety of his family, friends, and everyone affected by the devastating fires. “Praying for the safety of my family and friends in LA. I am thinking of you all. We all need to help our friends and neighbors in any way that we can,” he wrote. In a video message posted on Instagram, Douglas, while clarifying that he doesn’t reside in LA, expressed his strong connection to the city, describing the wildfires as a “nightmare tragedy.” He urged people to extend support to one another and help the victims during this challenging time. Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Join Relief Efforts for 2025 Los Angeles Wildfire Victims (Watch Video).

Michael Douglas’ Note Over Ongoing LA Wildfires

Video Message by the Veteran Actor

