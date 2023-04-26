The first footage from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom was shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2023, and it gave us new details at what to expect from the film. The footage apparently saw Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry having a young baby with him and also saw Atlantis getting attacked by Black Manta. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa's DC Film Scores Poorly at Test Screenings - Reports.

Check Out the Details Below:

First footage from ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ at #CinemaCon reveals Aquaman has a young baby, and that Black Mantis attacks Atlantis with an ancient weapon named the Black Trident. Full footage description below… https://t.co/kbaVs4wwRk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

