It looks like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom might be in trouble as reports indicates that the DC movie has been testing poorly at test screenings. With many trustworthy insiders like ViewerAnon and more now revealing that they have heard the movie being called "boring" and "one of the worst DCEU movies," it looks like the Jason Momoa-starrer might not live up to the hype. However, take these reports with a grain of salt as test screenings are not always indicative of the actual film's quality. Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s Agent Reveals The Reason Behind The Actress’ Role Being Reduced In Jason Momoa’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Check Out What the Insiders Had to Say:

Looks like Aquaman 2 isn’t going very well @HYHussein7 pic.twitter.com/r0jHWjw1Sa — Jak #JohnWick4 era (@Jak70760853) February 19, 2023

There’s a reason I’ve been avoiding any questions about AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM but since @ViewerAnon put it out there, It brings me no joy to back him up and tell you that test screenings for this film have not been good. Really hoping Wan fixes this movie before December. — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) February 20, 2023

