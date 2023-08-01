Looks like Stephen Amell has failed his union as the actor revealed that he doesn't support striking amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes. Appearing at a recent fan event, the actor spoke about how he "stands" with his union but finds striking "frustrating." Calling it a "reductive negotiatiation tactic," the Arrow star was quick to denounce the movement. The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell, Arrowverse's Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow, Confirms Return in Final Season of Grant Gustin's DC Show

Check Out Stephen Amell Saying He Doesn't Support Striking:

‘Arrow’ actor Stephen Amell says he doesn’t support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: “I do not support striking. I don't. I think that it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.” pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023

