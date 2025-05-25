In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man attacked an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) outside the CBI office with a bow and arrow in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The attack, which took place on May 23, was caught on a CCTV video, which has since surfaced on social media. The video shows the accused, Dinesh Murmu, a resident of Bihar, suddenly entering the CBI office premises and shooting the bow and arrow at the ASI Virendra Singh. Hearing Singh's screams, other CBI officials intervened, stopping the assailant by hitting him with a stick and calling an ambulance for Singh. Singh was rushed to a hospital with a chest wound and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Murmu for an attempt to murder case. As per reports, Murmu attacked Singh with the intent to take revenge for his dismissal from the Railways. Reportedly, Singh investigated a corruption case related to the Railways in 1993, leading to Murmu's dismissal. Lucknow Horror: Woman Killed by Daughter, Her Boyfriend for Opposing Interfaith Relationship; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Shoots Arrow at ASI Over Railway Dismissal in Lucknow

Breaking: CCTV footage of the bow and arrow attack on the UP police assistant sub-inspector Virendra Singh posted at CBI office in Lucknow has surfaced. ASI Singh sustained injury in his chest and is currently under medical observation. pic.twitter.com/Qi0rDVLQE3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 24, 2025

