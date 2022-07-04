Stephen Lang's Quaritch, the main antagonist of Avatar, died at the end of the film. Now, Lang is all set to make a return in the sequel as Quaritch get's an upgrade with his body being transferred into that of Na'vi body. So, it looks like this is how the antagonist is set to return and bring the fight back to the Na'vi. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres on December 16, 2022. Avatar- The Way of Water: Kate Winslet’s Na’vi Character Looks Fierce As She Rides Into Battle on the Cover of Empire’s World Exclusive Issue (View Pic).

Check Out The Photo Below:

First look at Stephen Lang's Quaritch in ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’. pic.twitter.com/wFQL3xx9LG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2022

