Upon receiving the BAFTA award for best-supporting actor in his role in Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr graced the stage with a reflection on his career journey. From early inspirations like Peter O'Toole and mentorships with Richard Attenborough and Anthony Hopkins to learning the art of blockbuster filmmaking from Guy Ritchie and his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr shared his gratitude and credited Christopher Nolan for guiding his recent work towards an understated approach. In a moment of humility and appreciation, he thanked his fellow nominees and recognised the exceptional year he had experienced. BAFTA 2024 Winners Full List: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Leads With Seven Wins; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone Win Best Actor Trophies at 77th British Academy Film Awards!.

Robert Downey Jr Wins BAFTA 2024:

Robert Downey Jr. gives a whistle stop tour of his life as he accepts his Supporting Actor BAFTA! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jvsyuPnwxB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

