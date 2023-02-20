In a classic awards show mix-up, it looks like the wrong star's name was taken during the BAFTAs when presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress. With Troy Kotsur presenting the award, his interpreter accidentally read out Carey Mulligan's name before correcting himself immediately. The award ultimately went to Kerry Condon, who won it for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners List: From All Quiet on the Western Front Winning Best Film to Austin Butler Bagging Best Actor Award for Elvis, Here’s Looking at the Complete List of Winners!

Check Out the Tweet:

Carey Mulligan was mistakenly announced as the Best Supporting Actress winner at the BAFTAs. Kerry Condon ended up winning the award. pic.twitter.com/uft9VQ2nsY — Cinema Solace (@CinemaSoIace) February 19, 2023

