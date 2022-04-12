Sex Education star Emma Mackey has been cast alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gewig's upcoming Barbie film. Mackey was reportedly rumoured to be cast in the film last month and only today we got official confirmation. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell. It's scheduled to release sometime in 2023.

Check Out The Confirmation Below:

