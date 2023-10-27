Supermodel Bella Hadid has made a heartfelt statement on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. With her Palestinian heritage from her father's side, Mohamed Hadid, she passionately decried the violence, emphasising unity and equality. Mohamed's family was forced to flee Palestine during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, seeking refuge in Syria before eventually resettling in the United States, where Bella and her siblings were born. Bella's advocacy for the Palestinian people has previously sparked threats to her family's safety. She declared that she can no longer remain silent and stressed the urgency of standing up for the people and children of Palestine, particularly in Gaza. Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence On Hamas Attack, Condemns ‘Terrorising Of Innocent People’.

