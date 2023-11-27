It's disheartening to hear that even someone as young as Blue Ivy faces online criticism. In Beyoncé's new concert film, she revealed that her 11-year-old daughter was affected by negative comments about her dancing after joining her on stage during the Renaissance World Tour. Despite Beyoncé's initial reservations about Blue Ivy performing, the young girl was determined to prove her critics wrong and dedicated herself to improving her dancing skills. It's tough for anyone, especially a child, to navigate online criticism, but it's inspiring to see her resilience and determination to grow from the experience. Beyoncé is a Complete Diva in Metallic Silver Gown and Hand Gloves at 'Renaissance' Film Premiere (View Pics).

