Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, made an appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside his wife, Beyoncé, and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, amid his ongoing legal battle in a sexual assault lawsuit. The lawsuit, which also involves Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, accuses Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000. Jay-Z has strongly denied the allegations, calling them a blackmail attempt. Despite the legal controversy surrounding him, Jay-Z was seen celebrating Beyoncé’s historic achievement at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she became the first black female artiste to win the Best Country Album award for ‘Cowboy Carter’. A video capturing Jay-Z cheering for his wife’s victory has taken the internet by storm. 67th Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Artiste To Win Best Country Album; Taylor Swift Presents ‘Queen Bey’ the Award (Watch Viral Video).

Jay-Z Cheering for Beyoncé at GRAMMYs 2025

