Looks like the heat at Beyonce's recent performance at the Renaissance Tour was turned up literally as the singer looked a bit uncomfortable on the stage. With it being too hot nowadays, it looks like the effect caught up to Beyonce too who mid-performance just looked towards her crew and asked them to "turn the fan on" in a really melodic way. When Beyonce asks you to turn the fan on, then maybe you should turn the fan on. Beyonce's Top Looks From Renaissance World Tour: From Barbiecore to Futuristic Bodysuits, Queen Bee Goes Oomphalicious With Her Outfits (View Pics).

Watch the Video:

Beyoncé asks her team to “turn the fan on” while singing at the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/SpiQ4KqtOU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

