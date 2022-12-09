Bill Clinton is going to end up having a very confusing night as the ending of The Game Awards 2022 took a very confusing turn. With Elden Ring winning the Game of the Year award, a random heckler walked up on the stage and gave a shoutout to Bill Clinton after Hidetaka Miyazaki was done giving his acceptance speech.

Check Out the Video:

A kid showed up on #TheGameAwards stage after Elden Ring's Game of the Year speech to talk about Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/5otdKw1qs9 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)