Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari is all set to make his directorial debut. He is going to direct and star in comedy-drama alongside Billy Murray. Alongside directing and starring in it, Aziz Ansari also wrote the script of the movie. Details on the project are still unknown, but it looks like it will be picking up steam soon.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Bill Murray and Aziz Ansari to star in comedy-drama film This will be Ansari's directorial movie debut. He also wrote the script (via @THR | https://t.co/zVoDdVQUtD) pic.twitter.com/vffjrxs5hV — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 22, 2022

