The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2022, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, have seen some of the biggest wins. Fans were eagerly looking forward to see who all are taking home the prestigious honours and here are the results. BTS has created history at the BBMAs by winning in three categories – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift have too won prestigious honours at the BBMAs this year. Let’s take a look at the complete winners list below.

Top Artist – Drake

Top New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist – Drake

Top Female Artist – Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group - BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist – Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist – BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran

Top Tour – The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist – Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd

Top R&B Female - Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour - Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist – Drake

Top Rap Male Artist – Drake

Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour - Omarion and Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist – Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist – Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group – Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour – Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist – Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist – Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour - Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist – Ye

Top Gospel Artist – Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album – Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Top Soundtrack - Encanto

Top R&B Album - Doja Cat – Planet Her

Top Rap Album - Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)

Top Rock Album – Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album – Karol G – KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Illenium – Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album – Ye – Donda

Top Gospel Album – Ye – Donda

Top Hot 100 Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Top Streaming Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Top Selling Song - BTS – "Butter"

Top Radio Song - Dua Lipa – "Levitating"

Top Collaboration – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Top Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) Song - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Top Viral Song – Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Top R&B Song – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – "Leave the Door Open"

Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"

Top Country Song – Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song - Maneskin – "Beggin'"

Top Latin Song - Kali Uchis – "Telepatía"

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Elton John and Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)"

Top Christian Song - Ye – "Hurricane"

Top Gospel Song - Ye – "Hurricane"

Icon Award - Mary J. Blige

Changemaker Award - Mari Copeny

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)