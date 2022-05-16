The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2022, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, have seen some of the biggest wins. Fans were eagerly looking forward to see who all are taking home the prestigious honours and here are the results. BTS has created history at the BBMAs by winning in three categories – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift have too won prestigious honours at the BBMAs this year. Let’s take a look at the complete winners list below.
Top Artist – Drake
Top New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist – Drake
Top Female Artist – Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group - BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist – Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist – BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran
Top Tour – The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist – Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd
Top R&B Female - Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour - Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist – Drake
Top Rap Male Artist – Drake
Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour - Omarion and Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist – Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist – Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group – Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour – Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist – Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist – Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour - Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist – Ye
Top Gospel Artist – Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album – Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Top Soundtrack - Encanto
Top R&B Album - Doja Cat – Planet Her
Top Rap Album - Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)
Top Rock Album – Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album – Karol G – KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album - Illenium – Fallen Embers
Top Christian Album – Ye – Donda
Top Gospel Album – Ye – Donda
Top Hot 100 Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Top Streaming Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Top Selling Song - BTS – "Butter"
Top Radio Song - Dua Lipa – "Levitating"
Top Collaboration – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Top Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) Song - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Top Viral Song – Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Top R&B Song – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – "Leave the Door Open"
Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"
Top Country Song – Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like"
Top Rock Song - Maneskin – "Beggin'"
Top Latin Song - Kali Uchis – "Telepatía"
Top Dance/Electronic Song - Elton John and Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)"
Top Christian Song - Ye – "Hurricane"
Top Gospel Song - Ye – "Hurricane"
Icon Award - Mary J. Blige
Changemaker Award - Mari Copeny
