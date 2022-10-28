A fantastic tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, Rihanna's much awaited song "Lift Me Up", the lead single from Marvel's blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out. The track is melodious, inspiring and will also give you goosebumps. Have a look! Black Panther–Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Returns to Music with New Song Titled ‘Lift Me Up’, Track to Be Released on October 28 (Watch Promo Video).

