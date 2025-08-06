Rihanna’s latest maternity look has gone viral. The 37-year-old hitmaker shelled out nothing short of a confetti charm in a pastel pink pleated dress while out and about in Los Angeles. The Fenty mogul donned quite a pricey outfit as she sported a vintage Issey Miyake pink and orange 3D high neckline pleated dress. The outfit priced at USD 2,845 is from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection. She proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in the stunning ensemble. RiRi further strutted in a pair of silver and lime green Puma X Ottolinger Mostro sneakers. She teamed the look with oversized earrings and a rose ring, with her wearing down. Rihanna Birthday: Make Way for the Queen of Fashion.

Rihanna’s Maternity Fashion Game Is On

📸 Rihanna in Los Angeles yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2N44ODb9pj — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) August 5, 2025

Stunner

Vintage Fashion

Rihanna usando Issey Miyake SS 2001 ✨ pic.twitter.com/MBkdT0sNLy — STEAL THE LOOK (@stealthelook) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)