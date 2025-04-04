In the ever-evolving world of beauty and makeup, influencers continue to set new trends, captivating audiences with their creativity and expertise. One such influencer, Sonali, Kolhapur makeup artist has recently taken the internet by storm with a makeup tutorial video that has gone viral, thanks to her stunning recreation of Rihanna’s iconic look from Ambani's wedding. The video showcases Sonali meticulously replicating Rihanna’s signature makeup, capturing not only the essence of the singer’s bold aesthetic but also the artistry that defines Sonali’s approach to beauty. This viral video quickly became a sensation, attracting beauty enthusiasts and makeup lovers, all eager to learn the secrets behind such a transformation. ‘I Gave Birth in Pearls and Sunglasses’: Rihanna Shares Unseen Delivery Room Pics of ‘Little Miracles’ RZA and Riot Rose!.

Sonali's Stunning Recreation Of Rihanna's Iconic Look

Perfect example of never judge an Indian woman by her looks 🔥❤️ Who looks better? Sonali or Rihanna. VC: SonaliMehndi pic.twitter.com/uYtwbqx37v — Neha Gurung (@nehaGurung1692) April 2, 2025

Watch OG Video Of Sonali's Recreation Of Rihanna's Look:

This Is Wow!

Truly Magical!

Those Skills!

Netizens Reaction To Sonali's Viral Makeup Video

