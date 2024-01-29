Britney Spears recently took to social media to issue an apology to anyone who may have been offended by her memoir, The Woman in Me. In the same post, she also shared her admiration for her ex-partner, singer Justin Timberlake's latest single, ''Selfish.'' Additionally, she expressed her enjoyment of Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's recent gig, noting how much she appreciated their performance and how it left her laughing heartily. Britney Spears' Memoir Reveals She Got an Abortion After Being Pregnant With Justin Timberlake’s Baby – Here’s Why.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake:

Britney Spears in new post: “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry... I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹It is soo good” pic.twitter.com/mXUKxY1NG2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2024

