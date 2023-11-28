Britney Spears Flaunts Her Toned Curves As She Dances in a Bold Black Outfit, Shares a Glimpse on Her Insta! (Watch Video)

Britney Spears recently shared a clip on her gram where she can bee seen grooving to the music in background with seductive poses. Watch her video below!

Socially Surya Singh| Nov 28, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Pop icon Britney Spears is currently in the news for the success of her recently released memoir, The Woman in Me. Not to forget, she attracted both praise and controversy with her statements in the book. Britney has now grabbed eyeballs with her latest Instagram video, where she is seen grooving to music in a black, bold dress, flaunting her toned curves. Check out her seductive moves in the clip she shared below!  Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

Britney Spears' Instagram Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Tags:
Britney Spears Britney Spears Instagram Britney Spears Latest News Britney Spears Memoir Britney Spears video Britney Spears Viral Video The Woman in Me
