Britney's revelation about her abortion in her memoir The Woman in Me made headlines in the media. The 'I'm a Slave 4 U' singer's high school boyfriend is now showing his support after Britney opened up about aborting a child she had conceived with Justin Timberlake. In a recent interview with The Post, Britney's high school boyfriend, Donald 'Reg' Jones, criticized Justin Timberlake for urging her to have an abortion in the early 2000s. During the interview, he said, 'Any man who would ask a woman to have an abortion? Well, he's a piece of shit in my book.' The Woman in Me: Britney Spears Bares Her Soul As She Opens Up About Her Painful Abortion Post Becoming Pregnant With Justin Timberlake’s Child.

Check Out The Post Here:

