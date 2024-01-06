Cameron Diaz has strongly denied any involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Her representative clarified that she had never met him or had any association with him, regardless of her name appearing in court documents related to Epstein. Diaz's stance remains firm that she had no connection whatsoever with Epstein, despite her name being linked alongside other high-profile individuals in the unsealed documents. According to ET, Diaz's name was mentioned in a deposition by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, as part of a 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Johanna clarified in her deposition that she had never met Cameron, and Jeffrey was simply 'name-dropping' after phone calls. Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Orgy With Underaged Girls on Epstein Island.

Cameron Diaz Denies Meeting Jeffrey Epstein:

