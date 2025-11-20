US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has signed a bill mandating the release of federal files related to Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that the move will finally expose what he claims are deep Democratic links to the disgraced financier. In a lengthy post, Trump emphasised that Epstein was “a lifelong Democrat” who donated to and associated with several prominent Democratic figures, including Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett. Trump asserted that he personally pushed House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass the legislation, saying the overwhelming votes were the result of his request. He claimed the Justice Department under his direction had already turned over nearly 50,000 pages of Epstein-related documents to Congress, while accusing the Biden administration of withholding every file. Listing what he described as his administration’s achievements, from tax cuts and border enforcement to ending “EIGHT Wars” and blocking transgender policies, Trump argued that Democrats used the Epstein issue to distract from Republican successes. He concluded that releasing the files would “backfire on the Democrats,” much like past investigations he labelled political “hoaxes.” Jeffrey Epstein Files: US Senate Unanimously Agree to Pass Epstein Files Bill After Donald Trump’s U-Turn.

Donald Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files

BREAKING: Trump signs bill to release the Epstein Files — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 20, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 20, 2025

