Prince Andrew has announced he will no longer use his royal titles, including Duke of York, following a “discussion with The King.” In a public statement, he acknowledged that the ongoing accusations against him have become a distraction to the monarchy. While he will remain a prince, he relinquishes the title of Duke of York, which was bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth II. His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer be known as the Duchess of York, though their daughters will retain their titles as princesses. The decision comes amid continued scrutiny over his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew reiterated his denial of all accusations. Full Statement by Prince Andrew: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.” ‘Prince Andrew Believed Having Sex With Me Was His Birthright’: Virginia Giuffre’s Explosive Posthumous Memoir Details Disturbing Allegations Against the Duke of York.

